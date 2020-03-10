OU football: Jalen Hurts among 13 Sooners to work out at Pro Day, Kenneth Murray not participating

Thirteen Sooners will participate on Wednesday's Pro Day, including three of the four who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.
#Sooners Pro Day participants pic.twitter.com/3gwZMQXorY— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) March 10, 2020
Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Jalen Hurts will work out after participating in the combine, but linebacker Kenneth Murray will sit out Pro Day after a impressive combine performance.
Wide receiver Nick Basquine, defensive lineman Dillon Faamatau, safety Kahil Haughton, defensive lineman Kenneth Mann, wide receiver A.D. Miller, wide receiver Lee Morris, cornerback Parnell Motley, Marquise Overton, offensive lineman R.J. Proctor and running back Marcellias Sutton will work out.
Pro Day will start at 9 a.m. and is an opportunity for Sooners to work out in front of NFL scouts before April's NFL Draft.
