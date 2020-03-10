You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts among 13 Sooners to work out at Pro Day, Kenneth Murray not participating

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Thirteen Sooners will participate on Wednesday's Pro Day, including three of the four who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Jalen Hurts will work out after participating in the combine, but linebacker Kenneth Murray will sit out Pro Day after a impressive combine performance. 

Wide receiver Nick Basquine, defensive lineman Dillon Faamatau, safety Kahil Haughton, defensive lineman Kenneth Mann, wide receiver A.D. Miller, wide receiver Lee Morris, cornerback Parnell Motley, Marquise Overton, offensive lineman R.J. Proctor and running back Marcellias Sutton will work out.

Pro Day will start at 9 a.m. and is an opportunity for Sooners to work out in front of NFL scouts before April's NFL Draft. 

