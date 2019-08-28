You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts among Sooners' 2019 captains

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts looks at the scoreboard during the spring game April 12.

Graduate quarterback Jalen Hurts, redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey, junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were named team captains, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday morning. 

Hurts is entering his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. The Houston, Texas, native went 26-2 as a starter and accounted for 71 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Murray is a two-year starter and led the team in total tackles with 155 in 2018 and added 4.5 sacks. In July, he was voted as preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Humphrey is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. In 2018, Humphrey contributed to a line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the country's best offensive line. 

Gallimore racked up 50 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018. First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has had high praise for the Canada native throughout the offseason, and he is expected to be one of the defense's top players.

