OU football: Jalen Hurts among Sooners' 2019 captains

Graduate quarterback Jalen Hurts, redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey, junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were named team captains, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Chosen by us, to lead us.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 28, 2019
2019 Captains:@Path2Greatwork@creed_humphrey @JalenHurts @Kmurrayy_9 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/vG09KNoD1o
Hurts is entering his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. The Houston, Texas, native went 26-2 as a starter and accounted for 71 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Murray is a two-year starter and led the team in total tackles with 155 in 2018 and added 4.5 sacks. In July, he was voted as preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Humphrey is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. In 2018, Humphrey contributed to a line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the country's best offensive line.
Gallimore racked up 50 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018. First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has had high praise for the Canada native throughout the offseason, and he is expected to be one of the defense's top players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.