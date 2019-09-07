OU football: Jaden Davis impresses in Sooners' win over South Dakota

Lincoln Riley had high praise for true freshman cornerback Jaden Davis after his performance Saturday night in Oklahoma's 70-14 win over South Dakota.
Davis recorded an interception early in the fourth quarter inside the Oklahoma 25, and was robbed of a pick-six after an offsides penalty by Marquise Overton.
“He’s done a great job, we’re really proud of his development. Coach Manning has done a great job with him. You can tell he’s been a part of the game for a long time, coach’s kid, works his tail off, very smart player, very mature," Riley said. "Not a guy you feel like is 18-19 years old. He feels like he’s been here before, even though he hasn’t. There's kind of a calm focus to him and he’s certainly very hungry."
Davis, a 4-star recruit out of Florida, has played himself into an expanded role as a backup cornerback largely due to the season-ending injury by Tre Norwood. With Oklahoma's inconsistent play in the secondary, Davis could see more time on the field for the Sooners.
Davis hopes to continue turning heads, and headline an already strong 2019 class for the Sooners.
"I would say what he did tonight was not surprising at all," Riley said. "It’s great to see him make some plays and obviously had a chance to make another one that we jumped offsides on, so it's a promising start for sure."
