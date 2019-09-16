OU football: Jaden Davis' emergence comes as no surprise to teammates

On third and nine in Saturday's game against Oklahoma, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson dumped a screen pass off to Jaylen Eriwn, and it looked like the Bruins were going to pick up a desperately needed first down.
But after shedding two blocks, freshman cornerback Jaden Davis brought down Erwin two yards short of a first down.
This is already everywhere on Twitter, but this play from Jaden Davis... pic.twitter.com/uJuMG3LrdA— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 16, 2019
Davis led the Sooners in tackles with six, and this performance — along with an interception he made in the Sooners' win over South Dakota the week prior — are examples of him showing early flashes of potential in 2019.
"I loved it," sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles said about the play. "The sideline was going crazy and I was on the field when it happened, so it was just great to see his resilience during that play."
Davis started the season as a second string cornerback, but he's quickly emerged as a player who could be an immediate contributor in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's new scheme.
What Davis lacks in size — he's listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds — he makes up for with his football IQ and willingness to learn and improve.
"He's really smart and he's eager," sophomore cornerback Tre Brown said. "He's so curious as to what's next and he always wants to go make a play. I feel like that's just him being an athlete and him being smart at the same time."
When junior cornerback Tre Norwood, a likely starter, tore his ACL in August, it was unclear as to who would pick up the slack at the cornerback position. Davis may not have been the player that most fans expected to do it, but his early rise is no surprise to his teammates.
"He's a guy that I was happy to play with before he even got here," Radley-Hiles said. "He knows what he brings to the table, he understands the (situation) he's in and he doesn't back down from anything."
Possibly the player who is least surprised with Davis' rise is redshirt freshman defensive end Nik Bonitto. The two played together in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in 2017 they led their team to the semifinals in the state 7A bracket.
"He's definitely the same player (he was in high school)," Bonitto said. "When he told me he was coming here, I knew we got a game changer and a guy who could come in right away and make plays."
In his first year as defensive coordinator, Grinch has preached that he is a coach willing to give everyone opportunities. He's shown that to be true in the first three games as he has been making frequent substitutions all over the field, which is where Davis has shined.
This culture that Grinch has brought to Norman partially helped a true freshman come in and make plays in game situations.
"You're opportunity is going to present itself, but really it's about what you do with that opportunity," Radley-Hiles said. "I feel as if Jaden is a guy who is maximizing all his potential in that area."
