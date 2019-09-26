OU football: J.D. Runnels remembers 'Go Raiders' fan years later

Watch the “Go Raiders” video on YouTube. Words alone don’t do it justice.
Former Sooner fullback J.D. Runnels won’t forget Texas Tech running back Taurean Henderson scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to beat the Sooners, 23-21, back in 2005. He still hasn’t forgotten the post-game interview, either.
The same goes for most Texas Tech fans, probably thinking that the latter lives on more prominently than the former.
Distressed from multiple questionable calls in the game — one of them being the refs declaring Henderson wasn’t short of the goal line — and with a camera pointed at Runnels as he tried to answer questions from the media, he heard it.
“Go Raiders!” a fan screamed from the stands during the interview.
The chant was exclaimed over and over again as the Sooners were answering to reporters. Runnels would speak but wouldn’t be able to finish his sentences. The infamous fan yelled the phrase over and over again as Runnels tried finishing the sentences, “It’s definitely ...” and, “It’s just one of those games …”
He never did. Runnels just kept looking up at the fan, unable to find the words he was looking for.
“I paid to get into the game,” said the infamous Texas Tech fan. “I can say whatever I want.”
The video of Runnels’ interview on YouTube has more than 300,000 views, and 14 years later, as the Sooners head into a home matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday, Runnels hasn’t forgotten it.
“Basically, I got roasted,” Runnels said. “People laugh at it still. It was a bad time for us as a team because we had lost that game.”
In the midst of the yelling, Runnels just smiled into the camera and ended the interview. Today, he doesn’t know what he would say if he saw the man again.
“I don’t think he would be a rational human being,” Runnels said. “I don’t think we can have a rational conversation. Maybe he was drunk that day.”
The “Go Raiders” fan is still unknown to the general public, and the video remains a classic.
Texas Tech’s win over OU was their first against the Sooners since 1999, and Sooner fans are still learning to forgive the referees. But Runnels, now a head football coach at Moore West Junior High School after spending four years in the NFL, has moved on.
“Over the years,” Runnels said, “it’s gotten a little bit funnier.”
Only one person has the nerve to mimic the chant to Runnels: his son, James Runnels III.
“When he searches for his dad, he finds the ‘Go Raiders’ video,” Runnels said. “He says it really often. He’s probably the worst one about it.
“What better can a son do than heckle his dad? Now he’s got video evidence of how to do it.”
