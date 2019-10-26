OU football: 'It wasn't enough' — Jalen Hurts' big numbers weren't enough to lead Sooners to win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — With less than two minutes remaining, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was telling his team, "You got to believe," after him and the offense finished an 18-0 run to put the Sooners within a touchdown of tying the game.
But after the refs called an illegal touch on freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges in the Sooners' onside kick attempt with less than two minutes left, the hope was replaced with the feeling of defeat. The 19 carries for 96 rushing yards, 395 passing yards and four touchdowns were not enough for Hurts in the No. 5 Sooners’ (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12).
The fourth-quarter heroics to cut K-State's lead to just seven points after being down 23 in the third wasn't enough either. And although Hurts put together another performance worthy of remaining in the Heisman conversation, him and the Sooners didn't do what was needed to beat the underdogs, who were predicted to lose by a spread of 23.5 points.
The Sooners put themselves in a position where they needed an onside kick to be in their favor. And when it wasn't, the Sooners had to watch Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson take a knee in victory formation and the see the swarm of fans in purple rush the field in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
"What spark we had, resurgence we had, whatever you want to call it," Hurts said, "it wasn't enough."
Hurts and the Sooner offense, ranked No. 1 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, couldn't capitalize on their limited possession time. The Sooners had the ball for just 21 minutes compared to the Wildcats' 38 in the entire game. Hurts only got to touch the ball twice in the third quarter, and both drives ended in punts. It could've been three opportunities if it wasn't for a fumble from running back T.J. Pledger on a kick return.
The lack of making plays when needed led to 24-unanswered points from the Wildcats, digging the Sooners a hole big enough to overshadow 220 yards of total offense and 18 points from Oklahoma in the fourth quarter alone.
"I think, simply put, we've just got to take advantage of every opportunity we have," Hurts said. "Every time we touch the ball, we gotta put it in the paint."
Hurts showed flashes of brilliance in the fourth quarter. After junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught a short pass from Hurts and ran 70 yards for a touchdown, Hurts marched down the field with five rushing attempts for 35 yards, ultimately muscling his way for a 1-yard touchdown, then finding junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion to put the Sooners within a touchdown of tying the game.
But when sophomore fullback Brayden Willis' onside kick recovery was called back after an illegal touch from freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges, all of the Sooners' mistakes in the match were brought to reality.
Instead of just field goals or punts, Hurts could’ve lead his team to touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo could’ve caught the ball instead of letting it bounce off of him, just to have it land into the hands of a Kansas State defender in OU’s red zone. Pledger could’ve avoided fumbling on the punt return to give Hurts an extra chance at scoring. Hurts and the offense could’ve scored four touchdowns instead of four field goals.
“Should've, would've, could've,” Hurts said. "Regardless of what happened, the result is what it is. It wasn't enough. So, back to the drawing boards we go.
“We'll move forward. We'll be okay."
