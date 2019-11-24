OU football: Is Oklahoma overachieving? How can Jalen Hurts fix fumbling problem? Game day mailbag (TCU)

No. 9 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) escaped TCU's (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) upset bid Saturday night, winning 28-24.
After the game, The Daily's sports editor George Stoia answered all your questions regarding the game.
Am I crazy to think that this team is actually set up better for playoff success than the four previous years' teams? The offense can score, of course maybe not like other years, but still think no defensive coordinator wants to play our offense. And our defense has proved they can actually get real stops.
I would argue the 2017 team was set up best to win the playoffs, but this team is right there with them. The defense is the game-changer. Like you said — this offense is good, not great, and this defense gets stops.
I think the problem with this team is I'm not sure if Jalen Hurts is good enough to lead them to the promised land. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — two of the greatest college quarterbacks ever — couldn't even do it. That's not to say Hurts can't, but he's going to need to be lights out in a playoff game if the Sooners are going to win.
Does Hurts enjoy keeping Sooner Nation on its toes?
Obviously, yes. Makes for a lot more exciting games.
Is OU overachieving on what is realistically a transition year? Quarterback who hasn't been here a year, four new offensive linemen, entirely new defensive scheme and coordinator.
This might be the best question all season. And I completely agree.
This was supposed to be a down year. After last year's loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl, I think many people thought this year's team was set for a 9-3 season with maybe a chance of competing for a Big 12 title. With Hurts transferring in and a homerun hire in Alex Grinch, I would say they have completely overachieved.
I think that also tells you just how good they can be the next two seasons with all the young talent they have.
What is going on on offense? We seem to have stretches of brilliance and then follow them up with 20 minutes of looking inept. Is it on Riley or Hurts or someone else?
I honestly think the majority, if not all of it, has to fall on both Riley and Hurts. All season, it seems Riley can't figure out how to call plays for Hurts, probably because he's never had a quarterback quite like him.
I think Riley gets too cute with it sometimes. Hurts isn't a guy that's going to beat teams deep — that much is clear. So why not stick to the running game? They ran the ball 64 (!!!) times Saturday night. They probably should have run 80.
This all has to go with saying, if Jadon Haselwood didn't fumble and Hurts didn't throw a 97-yard pick-six, the offense looked much better Saturday night.
Why am I so scared for this team to make the playoff?
Because LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are damn good.
What needs to be done to make sure Hurts stops fumbling the ball? Make him carry a football everywhere he goes? 5 sets of 10 reps on bench? Write, “Ball security is my priority.” 100 times for each fumble?
The last two weeks, Hurts has essentially turned into Petey from "Remember the Titans" when it comes to ball security. Coach Boone and Coach Yoast moved Petey to defense. So maybe they should try that.
In all seriousness, this isn't an easy fix. He has to practice every day. Maybe carrying a football everywhere isn't a bad idea. You could have a student manager follow him everywhere and try to rip it loose when he's least expecting it.
Why does OU always do this to me?
Because they are OU. This is what they do.
What is your best picture front runner for the Oscars this year?
Well, "Booksmart" was the movie of the year and maybe my favorite all time. But I would have to go with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as my frontrunner.
What is the weak link on this team that is preventing them from being a legit playoff contender?
I don't think it's just one thing, rather it's a combination of things. It's inconsistency.
Some nights, the offense is bad. Other nights, the defense is bad. The Sooners have showed, when they put it all together, they're one of the best teams in the country. The only issue is that they can't seem to put it all together, and that's what I like to call an inconsistent team.
How does the offense keep going through such terrible lulls?
Turnovers is the easy answer. But I think a lot of it has to do with them getting away from the run game.
They are one of the best running teams in the country. They should probably run the ball on first and second down nearly every time. I think that's hard for Riley to do because he's never done that.
Remember when football was fun?
It still is. It's just more stressful.
Are the defenses that good? Or is Jalen a little overrated?
Hurts is a good college quarterback, maybe even great. But he is not the passer OU fans have come to see the last four years.
The Big 12 defenses are better, but Hurts is also missing on throws OU typically hits. I wouldn't say he's overrated. I would say he's just what everyone said he was. He's a great running quarterback and an inconsistent passer.
Did you cry as you walked on the field for the last time as a member of student media?
Surprisingly not. I thought a lot about the many great games and players I've seen play there and couldn't help but smile.
I'm sure I'll cry at the end of the season. But for now, I know this is just one of many bittersweet moments that are sure to come throughout my career.
