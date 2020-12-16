You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Iowa State to wear undefeated all-black uniforms in Big 12 Championship against Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Charleston Rambo runs the ball in the Sooners' game against Iowa State, Oct. 3.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

No. 6 Iowa State will wear its all-black uniforms against No. 10 OU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Iowa State’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard told SoonerSportsNetwork’s Gabe Ikard and ESPN’s Holly Rowe on Wednesday.

Iowa State is 5-0 all-time in the black uniforms, including its win against the Sooners on Oct. 3. The Cyclones debuted the uniform in 2018, when they defeated No. 6 West Virginia.

For OU, they played Iowa State the first time without senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins due to suspension, but since their return against Texas Tech, the Sooners are 4-0 and are giving up an average of just 16 points-per-game. 

The Big 12 Championship is set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments