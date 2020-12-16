OU football: Iowa State to wear undefeated all-black uniforms in Big 12 Championship against Sooners

No. 6 Iowa State will wear its all-black uniforms against No. 10 OU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Iowa State’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard told SoonerSportsNetwork’s Gabe Ikard and ESPN’s Holly Rowe on Wednesday.
.@IASTATEAD just told @sportsiren and me that Iowa State will be wearing their all black jerseys against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game. It’s what the players and coaches want to wear.The Cyclones are undefeated in their all black jerseys.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 16, 2020
Iowa State is 5-0 all-time in the black uniforms, including its win against the Sooners on Oct. 3. The Cyclones debuted the uniform in 2018, when they defeated No. 6 West Virginia.
For OU, they played Iowa State the first time without senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins due to suspension, but since their return against Texas Tech, the Sooners are 4-0 and are giving up an average of just 16 points-per-game.
The Big 12 Championship is set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
