You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Iowa State to permit fan attendance at Cyclones' game vs Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Offensive Line

OU offensive line pre-snap against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After barring fans from its first 2020 home game on Sept. 12, Iowa State will permit fans to attend its Oct. 3 home bout against Oklahoma, Cyclone athletics director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday.

Pollard also announced all seats for the contest will be assigned. No general admission tickets will be sold to allow for more efficient contact tracing. Meanwhile, tailgating is not allowed and face coverings are required for all attendees.

Attendance for the contest is projected to hover around 15,000 — less than 25 percent of the stadium's 61,500 seat capacity — after multitudes of Iowa State fans opted out of their tickets, per Pollard's letter. The Cyclones are also capping their student section at 1,000 seats.

The Sooners' kickoff time in Ames is still up in the air as FOX and ESPN decide on broadcast scheduling. OU will face the Cyclones at either 11 a.m. CT on FOX or 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments