OU football: Iowa State to permit fan attendance at Cyclones' game vs Sooners

After barring fans from its first 2020 home game on Sept. 12, Iowa State will permit fans to attend its Oct. 3 home bout against Oklahoma, Cyclone athletics director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday.
Football Attendance Update - Iowa State University Athletics https://t.co/H9GapCD1nW— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) September 24, 2020
Pollard also announced all seats for the contest will be assigned. No general admission tickets will be sold to allow for more efficient contact tracing. Meanwhile, tailgating is not allowed and face coverings are required for all attendees.
Attendance for the contest is projected to hover around 15,000 — less than 25 percent of the stadium's 61,500 seat capacity — after multitudes of Iowa State fans opted out of their tickets, per Pollard's letter. The Cyclones are also capping their student section at 1,000 seats.
The Sooners' kickoff time in Ames is still up in the air as FOX and ESPN decide on broadcast scheduling. OU will face the Cyclones at either 11 a.m. CT on FOX or 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
