OU football: Injury update on TJ Pledger, Kenneth Mann, Dillon Faamatau

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley gave injury updates on sophomore running back TJ Pledger, senior defensive linemen Kenneth Mann and Dillon Faamatau.
Riley said Pledger had minor hand surgery and should be back this season, and that Mann and Faamatau are close to returning to play Saturday against South Dakota.
"Injury front we did well. Normal bumps and bruises, but nothing with anybody out for an extended amount of time," Riley said. "Dillon Faamatau, we expect to have him back this week. He was really close. We probably could've played him the other night but we separated some there early so we didn't feel the need. Kenneth Mann also very close. He wasn't an option to play the other night. It's not weeks away now. It's a matter of days. We're hoping to get him back here as soon as we can but we're getting pretty close with him, so he's made good progress."
The Sooners will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. CT against South Dakota at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be on pay-per-view.
