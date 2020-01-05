OU football: Ian Rapoport says Dallas Cowboys to 'take the temperature' on Lincoln Riley

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to "take the temperature" on Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley for their head coaching vacancy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys search is ongoing, and expect them to take the temperature of #OU's Lincoln Riley, too. Meanwhile, coach Jason Garrett told his assistants still under contract they don't need to come to work until this gets sorted out. pic.twitter.com/dVyMbXBXx6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020
"Expect them to at least take the temperature of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, see if he is actually interested in coming to the NFL," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay, an NFL Network show. "I've talked to people close to him. They don't think so, but no one has said definitively 'no.'"
Riley's potential departure for the NFL has been discussed frequently, particularly with the Cowboys. Rapoport said former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis interviewed with the Cowboys last week.
Despite the discourse about the NFL, Riley has been firm in saying he is likely to stay in Norman.
"This is where I want to coach, and this is where I want to coach for a long time," Riley said to reporters on Dec. 29, 2019. "I’m not ever going to say never because I don’t ever want to be that guy, but it’s hard to envision me wanting to leave this place unless something about our setup here changed that I thought wasn’t good for the program or our future.”
In his three years as head coach for the Sooners, Riley has tallied a 36-6 record, three Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances.
