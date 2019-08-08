OU football: How to watch Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals debut Thursday night

Kyler Murray will make his NFL debut Thursday night as he and the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason game.
The former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner isn't expect to play much, but will start for Arizona. Murray, who was taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, has a lot of buzz around him as he teams up with former Texas Tech head coach and offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury. The two will finally be able to give fans a taste of what to expect this season Thursday night.
Here's how you can watch the game:
Time: 9 p.m. CT
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Game Pass
