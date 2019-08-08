You are the owner of this article.
OU football: How to watch Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals debut Thursday night

Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Orange Bowl game against Alabama on Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Kyler Murray will make his NFL debut Thursday night as he and the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason game.

The former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner isn't expect to play much, but will start for Arizona. Murray, who was taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, has a lot of buzz around him as he teams up with former Texas Tech head coach and offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury. The two will finally be able to give fans a taste of what to expect this season Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. CT

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

