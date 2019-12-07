You are the owner of this article.
OU football: How to watch College Football Playoff selection show — will Oklahoma get in?

  • Updated
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) to secure its fifth straight conference title and achieved the possibility to be selected to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season. 

The teams participating in the College Football Playoff will be announced via selection show on T.V and the teams will be announced at 11:15 a.m. CT.

Here’s how to watch:

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

