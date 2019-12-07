OU football: How to watch College Football Playoff selection show — will Oklahoma get in?

No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) to secure its fifth straight conference title and achieved the possibility to be selected to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.
The teams participating in the College Football Playoff will be announced via selection show on T.V and the teams will be announced at 11:15 a.m. CT.
Here’s how to watch:
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.