OU football: How to watch College Football Playoff Selection Show, see Sooners' ranking, bowl berth

Offensive line

The offensive line pre-snap during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1), 27-21, in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday to win its sixth-straight conference title.

Here's how to watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday and see the Sooners' ranking and bowl berth:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN online

Context: Both CBS Sports and The Athletic have Oklahoma pegged to face Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic, with the time and broadcast to be determined for the Dec. 30 matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

OU had an outside shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but after comeback wins by Ohio State and Texas A&M on Saturday, the chances are significantly lessened. Barring a Clemson loss to Notre Dame and other strange circumstances, the Sooners will likely land outside the top four. 

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

