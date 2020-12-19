OU football: How to watch College Football Playoff Selection Show, see Sooners' ranking, bowl berth

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1), 27-21, in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday to win its sixth-straight conference title.
Here's how to watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday and see the Sooners' ranking and bowl berth:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 20
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Livestream: ESPN online
Context: Both CBS Sports and The Athletic have Oklahoma pegged to face Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic, with the time and broadcast to be determined for the Dec. 30 matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
OU had an outside shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but after comeback wins by Ohio State and Texas A&M on Saturday, the chances are significantly lessened. Barring a Clemson loss to Notre Dame and other strange circumstances, the Sooners will likely land outside the top four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.