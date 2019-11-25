OU football: How to purchase student tickets for Big 12 Championship

Student tickets for the 2019 Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma and Baylor go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.
🗣 Students!Get your Big 12 Championship tickets online at 10 a.m. They're expected to go fast.🎟 https://t.co/xnWd27ge29 pic.twitter.com/m1yXKooTVg— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 25, 2019
Students can purchase tickets here. Grouping for tickets goes through Monday, Dec. 2 and tickets will be emailed to students no later than Wednesday, Dec. 4.
This is Oklahoma's third straight appearance in the Big 12 Championship game since its return in 2017. The Sooners will be attempting to win their fifth straight conference championship. In their way is Baylor, who Oklahoma beat earlier this year 34-31.
Oklahoma and Baylor are set to kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Arlington.
