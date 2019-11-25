You are the owner of this article.
OU football: How to purchase student tickets for Big 12 Championship

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during a play call review in the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Student tickets for the 2019 Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma and Baylor go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Students can purchase tickets here. Grouping for tickets goes through Monday, Dec. 2 and tickets will be emailed to students no later than Wednesday, Dec. 4. 

This is Oklahoma's third straight appearance in the Big 12 Championship game since its return in 2017. The Sooners will be attempting to win their fifth straight conference championship. In their way is Baylor, who Oklahoma beat earlier this year 34-31. 

Oklahoma and Baylor are set to kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Arlington. 

