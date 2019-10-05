OU football: How the hell does OU beat Texas? Should Oklahoma force Sam Ehlinger to throw or run? More in this week's gameday mailbag (Kansas)

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) was once again victorious Saturday, beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) 45-20.
However, the Sooners probably played their worst game of the season, leaving fans with numerous questions as OU enters Texas week.
Our sports editor, George Stoia, answers all your questions below:
@soonerfan432: What concerns does the play in this game raise going into Red River?
I think just general sloppiness. The penalties are just absolutely killer. You can do that against bad teams like Kansas, but against Texas? Nope.
Offensively, if they can get Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy back, they should be fine. Defensively, corner and safety play has to be better against the Longhorns' receiving corps.
@j_mat41: Why does Pooka eviscerate us every year? 2. How does a team fix its penalty problem? Feels like this year has been extra sloppy 3. How does OU stop Ehlinger from scoring 18 TD's on power run plays next week? 4. What's the most elite State Fair food?
1. He's a damn good player, first of all. Second, Oklahoma didn't fill gaps well Saturday. But look on the bright side, he didn't rush for 252 yards like he did a year ago.
2. Discipline. It's as simple as that. Lincoln Riley can't let that stuff fly during the week. I'm not saying it's his fault, because a lot of this is just playing aggressively, but false starts and things of that nature shouldn't happen.
3. Kenneth Murray has to meet him in the middle. Murray will be key in stopping Ehlinger's run game. Everyone else has to gang tackle.
4. Gotta be the Fletcher's corn dog.
@CharlesDarren4: After today... how in the hell does OU win next week?
Scoring more points than Texas.
In all seriousness, they have to be able to run the football. If Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson can get the run game going and keep the ball out of Ehlinger's hands, then Oklahoma should have no problem offensively. Defensively, I would make Ehlinger beat you through the air.
@McCouri: What’s your analysis of the teams defense thus far?
They're better than last year. They're showing much more effort and are flying to the ball. The front seven is as solid as I can remember in the last few years. The secondary still needs some work, but are improving with each game.
@relikx: UT has their best O-Line in years, so does OU get pressure without blitzing? Would Sooners rather Sam (Ehlinger) run or throw?
Texas may have its best offensive line in years, but Oklahoma has its best defensive line in years. I think the Sooners can get pressure and will. How much? I'm not sure. I'm guessing Alex Grinch is going to put Ehlinger in some tough spots.
As for running or throwing, I think you'd rather have Ehlinger beat you with his arm. If he's running all over Oklahoma, it may be a long day for the Sooners.
@jcgrane: How many men could Kenneth Mann man, if Kenneth Mann could man men?
55.
@Thrown_In_Trash: Did Snoop Dog get bail yet?
Not yet.
