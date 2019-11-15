OU football: How one move and one stat has CeeDee Lamb primed to win the Biletnikoff

CeeDee Lamb lined up wide left with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter against Iowa State.
He ran a 3-yard hook route, catching Jalen Hurts’ pass at the Oklahoma 40-yard line. Then he did what he’s done all season: made a jaw-dropping play.
He took off down the left sideline, splitting two defenders at the 50, pivoted right — his signature move — as he sprinted across the field, hurdled a Cyclone at the Iowa State 39, switched the ball to his right hand as he ran down the sideline, stutter-stepped at the 18, allowing teammates to become his lead blockers, until he finally dove into the end zone.
Or, in the words of Fox play-by-play anchor Joe Davis: "It's Lamb... hitting the accelerator... cutting it against the grain... hurdling into the clear... there goes CeeDee Lamb...!"
This has become a regular occurrence for the junior wide receiver.
“I kind of said this on the sideline during the game — this is all just instincts,” said Lamb, who caught eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. “The main objective is to not go to the ground. If that means cut across the field, then I’m definitely going to do that and try to get to the end zone.”
Lamb has been sensational in what is almost guaranteed to be his final collegiate season as his NFL stock continues to rise. He’s become one of the best players in college football, making him a favorite for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in the country, and a possible Heisman Trophy candidate. He’s become arguably Oklahoma’s most distinguished player in the Sooners’ final stretch as they try to fight their way into the College Football Playoff.
The essence of Lamb’s success? It boils down to one statistic and one move.
The stat: According to Pro Football Focus, out of 327 Football Bowl Subdivision receivers, Lamb ranks sixth in yards this season after the catch with 521. That means 53 percent of Lamb’s 983 receiving yards this season have come after the catch.
The move: Lamb, in recent games against Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State, has showcased an elite escapability, often catching balls in traffic before pivoting across the field to the right sideline as he dodges defenders along the way.
That combination has Lamb primed to take home Oklahoma’s second Biletnikoff Award.
"The amount of things he's doing — the breakaway tackles, the positions he's putting himself in and not just beating guys over the top,” said Dede Westbrook, who won Oklahoma’s only Biletnikoff in 2016 and now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “This guy is taking a 10-yard hook route and going 60, 70, 80 yards to the house. Other receivers around, who are likely finalists, aren't doing those type of things. He's running great routes. He's making big plays week in and week out. He's putting up unreal stats, and not just against sorry teams.
“That's why, in my opinion, he should win the Biletnikoff."
Westbrook isn’t the only one who thinks Lamb is the runaway favorite for the Biletnikoff. His youth coach, Darrick Reed, however, admits he might be biased.
Reed saw Lamb break out his signature move for the first time at age 10.
“It was just like the play against Iowa State,” said Reed, who still coaches Pop Warner in Houston today. “I’ll never forget we were playing the Cobras in the Lone Star Bowl and he had a 70-yard breakaway. I got back and look at that play and it’s his vision. He sees an opening and goes clear across the field. He’s running and juking. He’s got kids just grasping at air. He has defenders running into each other.
“You go back and look at his runs he’s had in college, and they’re damn near identical. It’s the difference of looking at a 10-year-old CeeDee versus a 20-year-old CeeDee.”
This didn’t stop at Pop Warner, either. Watch Lamb’s tape from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, and the move is replicated several times.
And, as Big 12 defenses are seeing again and again, he’s brought the same move to college.
Every receiver has their own move or tendencies.
In the three seasons before 2019, Oklahoma’s top receiver has typically been a burner — someone who beats you with their dynamic speed. It was Westbrook in 2016 and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, now a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens, in 2017 and 2018.
"You have certain types of receivers. I'm one of these speed types of receivers, a guy that will beat you over the top. Marquise Brown is the same way,” said Westbrook, who caught 80 passes for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2016. “And CeeDee Lamb, he's a bigger body, but as you've seen the last couple weeks, he's been adding that breakaway speed.”
This week against No. 13 Baylor, Lamb will perform in front of one of the greatest receivers in college football history, former Michigan standout Desmond Howard.
Howard, who won the Heisman in 1991 as the third receiver to do so, will be at Saturday’s game with ESPN’s College GameDay. And he likes what he’s seen out of Lamb so far.
“It’s just natural the way he catches the ball. He’s smooth. He has a great feel for the game. He has great awareness, able to sense the people around him,” said Howard, who totaled 1,165 yards and 21 touchdowns in 1991. “I think different receivers have different tools in their toolbox. And one of his tools is his ability to know what’s around him and then break down angles. I tell people all the time that this game is about geometry, and geometry is about angles.
“If you run in a straight line all the time, you’ll probably get caught ... Lamb’s not getting caught a whole lot.”
The main reason for that is Lamb's ability to break tackles. And that starts in the weight room.
Lamb, who now weighs 190, said he’s gained over 20 pounds since he arrived on campus in 2017. And if you look at the pictures, there’s a clear difference between the past three years.
"It was a big emphasis for us in the offseason. I mean, not that we don't always talk about it, but we did some things differently with our guys in training them to try to prep us to be better after the catch,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “A lot of guys work hard at it, but I would say he's one of the ones that really embraced it, the different things we had those guys do, and you see him ... he does it all the time.”
Lamb has forced 18 missed tackles after the catch this season, good enough for fourth in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Not saying that he didn't before, but now he's breaking tackles and going the distance,” Westbrook said. “His freshman, sophomore years, you weren't seeing that. He was getting tackled by maybe the first or second guy, and now he's just not going down."
Lamb’s forced missed tackles and yards after catch are staggering, but so is nearly every other statistic he has.
He’s ninth in the country in receiving yards per game (109.2) despite being tied at 68th for receptions per game (4.9). He’s tied for first in receiving touchdowns (13) and is sixth in receiving yards (983). In 2017 and 2018, he averaged just over 17 yards per reception compared to 22.34 this season, fifth-best in the country.
He’s a leader in nearly every category compared to some of his biggest competition for the Biletnikoff.
|Player
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. TDs
|YPG
|YPC
|CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
|983
|13
|109.2
|22.34
|Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
|753
|9
|83.7
|13.21
|Devonta Smith, Alabama
|934
|11
|103.8
|18.68
|Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
|889
|10
|111.1
|18.14
|Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|847
|7
|94.1
|22.29
And he’s on pace to break multiple school records, currently sitting fourth all-time in receiving yards (2,948) and second in receiving touchdowns (31). Ryan Broyles, who played four seasons for OU, holds both records with 4,586 yards and 45 touchdowns.
His season and career, Biletnikoff or not, is one for the books.
“When you saw him initially, you knew something was there,” Howard said. “He’s progressed year after year, gotten better as time has gone on. But you could tell out of the gate, that this young man has the potential to be special.”
“No doubt we've been able to coach some great wideouts over the years. We still got some time together,” Riley said of Lamb after the Texas game. “I'm not going to anoint him yet. He knows that.”
Lamb has all the tools to thrive in the NFL, which is why he’s widely considered to be a first-round draft pick and maybe the first receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Westbrook, who is in his third season with the Jaguars, knows Lamb will live up to expectations.
"His biggest strength as a receiver is his hand-eye coordination. His hand-eye coordination is on the level of some of the best professional receivers, like an Odell Beckham Jr. or a Jarvis Landry,” Westbrook said. “That's what stands out to me because any receiver can catch a pass. Any damn receiver can break tackles. But not many have that level of hand-eye coordination that can make the catches he's making."
Jordan Reid, a senior analyst at The Draft Network, compares Lamb to one of the best receivers in the league.
“If you think about the elite guys around the league, DeAndre Hopkins has been a very common comparison for CeeDee Lamb,” Reid said. “DeAndre Hopkins has excellent releases, he’s known for his route running abilities, and he’s fantastic with his hands.”
Reid has seen massive improvement in Lamb’s career at Oklahoma. How he’s been able to become a tackle breaker who produces yards after the catch are two of the most notable, he said. But the biggest area of improvement is his growth off the field and the leadership mentality he’s taken.
“The biggest thing has been maturity. I think that's the biggest thing that has been associated to his game, just because he hasn’t been the top option in years past,” Reid said. “Now we’re seeing him be that go-to guy ... Everyone wanted to see how he would play in that top receiver role, and he’s excelled.”
Lamb has arguably been Oklahoma’s best player this season, especially as of late. And he still has at least four games remaining.
“I would tell him to keep going out there and making sure that, when people leave the stadium, they know who the best player was that day on the field,” Howard said. “Because right now he’s doing that every Saturday.”
For Lamb, who sometimes wears Fred Biletnikoff’s No. 25 Raiders jersey into the stadium before games, it’s been his goal to win the Biletnikoff since the beginning of sophomore year. But Lamb isn’t focused on just individual accolades.
He knows if he continues to play at this level, he probably will help his team to a fifth-straight Big 12 title and possibly a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
"I like CeeDee's game play because he's not one to talk about the individual awards,” Westbrook said. “I'm not saying he doesn't care for them or that's not on his personal agenda, but at the end of the day, when you speak to him, that's not one of the first things that comes out of his mouth.
“It's about how he's going to get open and help his team win football games."
