OU football: How an old coach’s words, prospect of revenge, fuel Alex Grinch, Sooners’ defense in Big 12 title game against Iowa State

To win his sixth national championship, legendary Mount Union head coach Larry Kehres and his players weathered a day of cold rain and see-your-breath temperatures in Salem, Virginia.
Among Kehres’ players in that 2000 contest were defensive lineman Matt Campbell and safety Alex Grinch, a guy Campbell recently called the “glue” of the Mount Union defense.
In a 10-7 victory over St. Johns to win the Division III crown, Grinch had a crucial third-quarter interception and Campbell forced a fumble that set up the Purple Raiders for the game-winning field-goal drive. Grinch and Campbell were both relentless, just like their teams have become under their tutelage.
A year prior, Mount Union had suffered a loss to Rowan University in the playoffs, snapping its 54-game winning streak. It was a tough break for a high-achieving program, but the defeat held larger lessons.
“You learn a lot more after losing than you do after a win,” Kehres told the Associated Press after the game. “There will be lessons to learn from today that these kids will take with them.”
On Saturday, Grinch, Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, has a chance to prove his old coach’s words true as he and Campbell, Iowa State’s head coach, meet again inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington as their teams fight for a Big 12 title.
Grinch will be looking to secure the Sooners’ sixth-straight conference championship — defending another impressive streak — after they started 2020 with consecutive losses in Big 12 play. The latter was at the hand of Campbell’s Cyclones on a cold and windy night in Ames.
The result was OU’s poorest start to Big 12 competition since 1998. Grinch’s promising defense collapsed, surrendering 37 points and giving up big plays and penalties that shifted the tide of the game. Eleven weeks later, the Sooners are a stronger, deeper, better prepared and more motivated team.
Since then, Oklahoma has ripped off a six-game winning streak largely on the back of its defense, which has produced 54 tackles for loss, 27 sacks and nine interceptions in that span. Saturday, Grinch has a chance to get revenge against his old friend Campbell — recently named Big 12 Coach of the Year — on one of the biggest stages in college football.
Their old coach Kehres, who has 11 conference titles of his own, will be watching.
‘Take pride’
Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the year Thursday, solidifying his place as the top ball-carrier in the conference.
On the season, Hall has run for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. Against Oklahoma on Oct. 3, he racked up 139 yards and two scores on 28 carries and 5 yards per carry. He trounced the Sooners on his way to the award, which an OU player has won four of the past five years.
“He’s a real weapon,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said of Hall. “He’s a very consistent player. He’s been able to stay on the field, stay healthy (and) continue to get better. Without a doubt, (he’s) one of the top backs in the country.”
Since facing Hall, Oklahoma’s run defense has been remarkably stout. The Sooners relapsed the next week against Texas — allowing Sam Ehlinger and crew to run for 141 yards — but they’ve suffocated opposing run games since. OU has kept opposing backfields under 100 yards in four of its past five victories, with the only bend coming from a 134-yard garbage time effort by Texas Tech. During its six-game winning streak, Grinch’s Speed D has surrendered just 86.5 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas — who forced a fumble against Iowa State in the teams’ first meeting — has been a huge part of the Sooners' run defense this season. Thomas was arguably snubbed as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after registering 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks during the regular season. Instead, the award went to Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose.
Another difference-maker has been junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who was stuck providing moral support from the sideline in Ames in October. In four games since returning from a drug suspension, he has made eight tackles for loss and four sacks and is sure to influence Saturday’s contest, perhaps with extra motivation.
Revenge will also be a factor, as Iowa State not only beat the Sooners on the field, but swept the majority of recent Big 12 awards. OU had no defensive players on the All-Big 12 First Team and received zero individual defensive accolades.
I got some for the disrespect 💯🤝— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) December 17, 2020
One thing I learned during the last dance is be careful who you piss off💯— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) December 17, 2020
With a nearly impenetrable and now pissed off defensive line that includes Thomas, Perkins and junior noseguard Perrion Winfrey, the Sooners enter their rematch with Iowa State relishing the chance to shut Hall down.
“He's a great back, but we're a great defense, so I'm extremely confident in stopping the run game in general, not just him,” Thomas said. “We take pride in our run defense particularly, and getting pressure, and getting into the backfield, and getting tackles for loss and dominating the line up front. So I'm definitely confident in our defense and the guys alongside me and behind me to stop the run game and improve from what we did the previous game.”
‘Just like basketball’
Campbell and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning — a candidate for the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in college football — built their 2020 offense on not just Hall, but also three hulking tight ends. One of whom has his own personal vendetta against the Sooners.
The prize of the trio is 6-foot-6, 257-pounder Charlie Kolar, a recent All-Big 12 First Team selection and Norman North High School alum who OU passed over. Kolar has caught for 446 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7 pair of Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner have registered 209 yards and two scores and 174 yards respectively. The trio provides dominating blocking and makes up a large percentage of the Cyclones’ offensive success. In 2020, they’ve combined for 63 catches, 879 yards and seven scores, which is 31 percent of quarterback Brock Purdy’s completions, 34 percent of his passing yards and 38 percent of his touchdown throws.
Against OU, Kolar and Allen combined for 114 yards, and despite not registering a catch, Soehner threw a 28-yard trick-play pass to Allen to set up a Hall touchdown run.
The Sooners’ struggles against height haven’t been solved even during their hot streak, as they have allowed 15 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns to opposing tight ends during the period. To date, OU doesn’t have an answer for oversized pass-catchers, but Kehres — who once set a 5-foot-10 cornerback against a much taller receiver and was rewarded with two interceptions — might have an answer for OU.
“You have to use your strengths to try to neutralize your opponent's strengths,” Kehres said. “It's generally true and it's true in all one-on-one matchups, too. So it'll be the quickness and the savvy of (Grinch)'s deep backs against the body advantage, the physical advantage (Kolar) tries to get with leverage. … It’s just like basketball. You can't get a pass from your partner unless the defender’s on your backside. So that'll be an interesting thing to watch. Each player will try to use his strengths to gain the advantage. We'll see what they do.”
For his part, Grinch is an avid basketball fan and often uses the sport as a teaching tool. Another move that might benefit him is a crossover he made during Oklahoma’s game against Baylor on Dec. 5.
With key defensive backs Patrick Fields, Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles and Woodi Washington out due to COVID-19, Grinch moved Robert Barnes — a 6-foot-2, 232 pound linebacker — to free safety. The oft-injured Barnes had previous experience at the position before bulking up to move to the front, and played admirably in the Sooners’ defensively dominant win against the Bears.
The move born from necessity could now benefit OU. The Sooners have only two defensive backs over 6 feet on their two-deep roster and only two others who weigh over 200 pounds. With his height and physicality, Barnes is the most menacing defensive back in Grinch’s arsenal and likely has the best chance to slow Kolar, Allen and Soehner.
“It's a very difficult challenge for us,” Grinch said. “But (Barnes will) be one of those individuals that we’ll rotate in.
“(I) couldn't be more impressed with Kolar there. (I) couldn't be more impressed with their ability to use matchups (and) their ability to make plays. ... And they're (finding) open guys in the pass game. And so whoever's on the field is going to have a major challenge.”
‘Believing in our defense’
After Oklahoma fought back Oct. 3 to put itself up 30-23 with just over eight minutes to play in its first match with Iowa State, the Sooners were bitten by a big mistake.
Poor tackling allowed Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu to return a kickoff 63 yards to the OU 13-yard line and the Cyclones tied the game three plays later. Nine penalties and a 65-yard touchdown by Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson off a missed tackle also hampered the Sooners as they seemingly crushed their own Big 12 title chances.
“At the end of the day, it’s difficult,” Fields, a junior safety and team captain, said after the loss. “You think about how much you invest into this game, playing through a pandemic, working out with a mask on, being at school from 6 in the morning to 8 at night. Sometimes it feels like you love the game so much but the game (doesn't) love you back, and I think that's probably the best way to describe how we feel right now.”
Then came the resolve. Or, as Kehres said after that 1999 defeat, the deeper lessons.
“It is what it is,” Fields said. “We just gotta keep on pushing. We gotta lean into adversity. We can't run away from it. We gotta meet things head on and keep building.”
The Sooners have done just that. On their six-game win streak they’ve had no more than eight total penalties. Aside from a few head-scratching mistakes that allowed Texas to force multiple overtimes in the Red River Showdown, OU hasn’t surrendered the same type of damaging plays or costly penalties it did late against the Cyclones.
OU's recipe in its past five games in particular has been punishing offense followed by lockdown defense, which will again be key Saturday. But, more importantly, the Sooners have become increasingly accountable throughout their climb back to the top of the conference.
“It stood out to us that we weren't together as a defense in particular towards the beginning of the season because of how we’d finish games,” Thomas said. “We'd point the finger, not particularly point the finger, but more so not take ownership in what ‘I’ could have done better, so to speak. So I think togetherness was a big one, coming together, believing in one another, trusting the coaches and believing in our defense.”
‘Expectation of top performance’
As the win totals have risen for OU, so has the defensive standard of play.
The same was true during Grinch and Campbell’s time at Mount Union, when the Purple Raiders went 68-1. Yet, the greater takeaway from the one failure, Kehres believes, is something Grinch and Campbell still carry today.
“I think that week-in, week-out expectation of top performance — that's the best thing they got out of being here when they were,” Kehres said. “They got a feeling of week-in, week-out staying on top of things. When I didn't think we were doing what we should be doing, wherever it was, they probably heard about it, and why. What is it about what's going on that's not what it needs to be in preparation and practice? So I think they understand that. They lived through that, played through that and they took that with them.”
Now, Grinch and Campbell have that same expectation of their players.
“You saw a group of guys that are taking more and more ownership and accountability in their own performance,” Grinch said after OU’s defeat of Baylor. “And that's not just the first team defense. Those are individuals that get reps on Saturdays that say, OK, once again, we're establishing the standard by how we play each week.”
And with a defense that’s allowed no more than 14 points in four of its past five games, Grinch — who recently said he aspires to be “the best coach in America” — can keep Campbell and Iowa State from winning its first conference title since 1912.
While the two Purple Raider alumni face off, Kehres will be viewing the TV broadcast once again. Though he wouldn’t predict a winner, he did acknowledge one thing that should tickle the ears of OU fans.
“I think in terms of Alex matching his defense with Iowa State's offense,” Kehres said, “he'll be very well prepared. … He’ll have a great plan. I guarantee it.”
