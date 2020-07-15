OU football: Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills faces felony charge after protest in Louisville, per report

Former OU and current Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is one of 87 individuals facing felony charges after being arrested Tuesday during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a report from the Courier Journal's Lucas Aulbach.
NEW: Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among the 87 protesters charged with a felony after being arrested Tuesday at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville https://t.co/icbdQfTDIy— Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) July 15, 2020
Tuesday, Stills and others marched upon the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand punishment for the three police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March.
According to the report, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Lamont Washington said Stills and others were given the opportunity to leave before being arrested but were ultimately detained "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the attorney general with their actions."
Stills and fellow protesters are all charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Stills was booked into jail around midnight and was arraigned at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
