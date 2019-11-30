You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Highlights from Sooners' 34-16 win over Oklahoma State

  • Updated
Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley recovers the fumble during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

STILLWATER — The No. 7 Sooners took Bedlam with a 34-16 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night. 

Here are the highlights: 

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs 28-yard for the first score of the night.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

First quarter: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson converts a third down after receiving a 23-yard pass from Hurts.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

First quarter: Senior cornerback Parnell Motley strips the ball and recovers it on Oklahoma's 44-yard line.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

Second quarter: Redshirt senior Nick Basquine finds Hurts in the endzone for a touchdown.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

Second quarter: Sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles stops what could've been a big run from Chuba Hubbard.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

Fourth quarter: Brayden Willis catches a 3-yard touchdown pass from Hurts.

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

