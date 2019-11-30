OU football: Highlights from Sooners' 34-16 win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — The No. 7 Sooners took Bedlam with a 34-16 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night.
Here are the highlights:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs 28-yard for the first score of the night.
College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox
First quarter: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson converts a third down after receiving a 23-yard pass from Hurts.
First quarter: Senior cornerback Parnell Motley strips the ball and recovers it on Oklahoma's 44-yard line.
Second quarter: Redshirt senior Nick Basquine finds Hurts in the endzone for a touchdown.
Second quarter: Sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles stops what could've been a big run from Chuba Hubbard.
Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Brayden Willis catches a 3-yard touchdown pass from Hurts.
