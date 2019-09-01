OU football: Highlights for Sooners' win over Houston

The Sooners kicked off their 2019 season with a 49-31 win over Houston Sunday night.
Watch the highlights here:
Jalen Hurts connects with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 47-yard touchdown. OU 21, Houston 0.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown. OU 14, Houston 0.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts completes a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall for the Sooners' first score of the season. OU 7, Houston 0.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Houston's D'Eriq King connects with Kyle Porter for a 23-yard touchdown. OU 21, Houston 7.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts rushes for 43 yards.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts fumbles and turns over the ball after a 15-yard rush.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Junior running back Trey Sermon hurdles a Houston defender after a 19-yard run.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts connects with Charleston Rambo for a 56-yard touchdown.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Kennedy Brooks rushes for 40 yards.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Houston scores on a 7-yard rush.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Jalen Hurts rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Houston scores on a 4-yard pass from D'Eriq King.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC
(null)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.