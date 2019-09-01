You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Highlights for Sooners' win over Houston

  • Updated
Ceedee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs down the field after catching a pass before the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners kicked off their 2019 season with a 49-31 win over Houston Sunday night.

Watch the highlights here: 

Jalen Hurts connects with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 47-yard touchdown. OU 21, Houston 0.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown. OU 14, Houston 0.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts completes a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall for the Sooners' first score of the season. OU 7, Houston 0.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Houston's D'Eriq King connects with Kyle Porter for a 23-yard touchdown. OU 21, Houston 7.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts rushes for 43 yards.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts fumbles and turns over the ball after a 15-yard rush.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Junior running back Trey Sermon hurdles a Houston defender after a 19-yard run.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts connects with Charleston Rambo for a 56-yard touchdown.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Kennedy Brooks rushes for 40 yards.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Houston scores on a 7-yard rush.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Jalen Hurts rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Houston scores on a 4-yard pass from D'Eriq King.

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

