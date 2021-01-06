You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: H-back Dane Saltarelli to transfer to Western Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore H-back Dane Saltarelli revealed his commitment to Western Kentucky via Twitter Wednesday after announcing his transfer from OU on Monday.

Saltarelli played in just two games for OU in the last two seasons after coming to Norman from Florida's IMG Academy as a walk-on. He never registered any stats for the Sooners and was mired in a deep room of contributors in sophomore Austin Stogner, junior Brayden Willis, redshirt junior Jeremiah Hall and freshman Mikey Henderson.

Now, despite a plethora of departures via the NCAA portal, Saltarelli is just the second former Oklahoma player to find a new home this offseason, after quarterback Tanner Mordecai committed to SMU on Dec. 22.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments