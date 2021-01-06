OU football: H-back Dane Saltarelli to transfer to Western Kentucky

Redshirt sophomore H-back Dane Saltarelli revealed his commitment to Western Kentucky via Twitter Wednesday after announcing his transfer from OU on Monday.
Truly Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my education and football career at Western Kentucky University. Thankful to God, my family, friends and teammates who supported me. Thank you @Coach_Helton, @BryanEllisWKU, and @CoachZLankford for this amazing opportunity.#WIT pic.twitter.com/ovsh9lPk6h— Dane Saltarelli (@dane_saltarelli) January 6, 2021
Saltarelli played in just two games for OU in the last two seasons after coming to Norman from Florida's IMG Academy as a walk-on. He never registered any stats for the Sooners and was mired in a deep room of contributors in sophomore Austin Stogner, junior Brayden Willis, redshirt junior Jeremiah Hall and freshman Mikey Henderson.
Now, despite a plethora of departures via the NCAA portal, Saltarelli is just the second former Oklahoma player to find a new home this offseason, after quarterback Tanner Mordecai committed to SMU on Dec. 22.
