You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: H-back Brayden Willis to miss game against Iowa State with injury

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brayden Willis

Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior H-back Brayden Willis will miss the Sooners’ matchup against Iowa State due to an undisclosed injury.

Willis suffered the injury in Oklahoma’s 38–35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26. He finished the game with two receptions for 23 yards. Willis did not suit up for the Sooners’ season opener against Missouri State.

Kickoff for Oklahoma’s game against the Cyclones is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments