OU football: H-back Brayden Willis to miss game against Iowa State with injury

Junior H-back Brayden Willis will miss the Sooners’ matchup against Iowa State due to an undisclosed injury.
Willis suffered the injury in Oklahoma’s 38–35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26. He finished the game with two receptions for 23 yards. Willis did not suit up for the Sooners’ season opener against Missouri State.
Kickoff for Oklahoma’s game against the Cyclones is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
