OU football: H-back Austin Stogner contracted staph infection, underwent surgery ahead of Cotton Bowl, per report

OU sophomore H-back Austin Stogner had a staph infection in his quad that led to surgery prior to his return in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported on the broadcast of the Sooners' game against No. 7 Florida.
Stogner left the Sooners' game against Kansas on Nov. 7 after injuring his quad, and missed three games before returning for the Cotton Bowl. The second-team All-Big 12 selection has 25 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns this season in seven games.
A former four-star recruit, Stogner was the No. 11 ranked tight end in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class, per Rivals.com. He chose OU over the likes of Alabama, Florida and LSU before emerging as one of quarterback Spencer Rattler's top targets in 2020.
Stogner has yet to catch a pass in the Cotton Bowl as the Sooners lead Florida, 17-14, with six minutes until halftime.
