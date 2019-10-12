OU football: Grant Calcaterra inactive for Red River Showdown against Texas, per report

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra is inactive for the Sooners' matchup with No. 11 Texas, per Gabe Ikard.
Looks like the Sooners will be without Grant Calcaterra in this one.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 12, 2019
Calcaterra was expected to be one of Oklahoma's top receiving targets in 2019, but he has not gotten as much production as anticipated. Through the first five games, Calcaterra has caught five passes for 79 yards.
It is not clear yet as to why Calcaterra is inactive, but redshirt senior Lee Morris and freshman Austin Stogner will likely be the ones to fill his role in the offense while he is out.
The OU-Texas game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
