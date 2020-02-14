OU football: Grant Calcaterra congratulates Sooners backup quarterback Tanner Schafer receiving scholarship

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra gave Sooner quarterback Tanner Schafer a nod on Twitter Friday morning. The redshirt senior backup received a scholarship going into his fifth year playing collegiate football.
Congrats to my guy @Tanner_Schafer9 on the scholarship! Still got that 806/949 connection #AirCanada— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) February 14, 2020
Schafer has played in two games in his OU career in the Sooners' 2018 season opener against Florida Atlantic and against UTEP in 2017.
The Canadian, Texas, native threw for over 4,000 yards and tallied 49 touchdowns in his senior year at Canadian High School.
