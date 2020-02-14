You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Grant Calcaterra congratulates Sooners backup quarterback Tanner Schafer receiving scholarship

Tanner Schafer

Redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Schafer throws during spring practice April 1, 2019.

 OU Daily file photo

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra gave Sooner quarterback Tanner Schafer a nod on Twitter Friday morning. The redshirt senior backup received a scholarship going into his fifth year playing collegiate football.

Schafer has played in two games in his OU career in the Sooners' 2018 season opener against Florida Atlantic and against UTEP in 2017.

The Canadian, Texas, native threw for over 4,000 yards and tallied 49 touchdowns in his senior year at Canadian High School.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

