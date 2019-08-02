You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Grant Calcaterra baptized at local church, 'It was something that I was really looking forward to doing'

Calcaterra (copy)

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra speaks with a reporter during OU Football Media Day Aug. 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra was baptized at Redeemer Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, in Norman.

“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for awhile," Calcaterra said at OU's media day on Friday. "It was something that I was really looking forward to doing.”

Calcaterra — who caught for 396 yards and 6 touchdowns — says around 15 of his teammates attended the ceremony, including his roommate, junior running back Trey Sermon.

"He's one of my brothers," Sermon said. "Just being there for him, just experiencing that, it was a good feeling."

Jeremy Tims, who is the area director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and goes by J.T., performed the ceremony. Tims is the team's proclaimed team chaplain. Calcaterra says him and Tims planned the ceremony for weeks.

“(Tims is) super important," Calcaterra said. "He’s a big time resource for a ton of guys on our team, He’s somebody that you’d be able to go to any time of day.”

“(Tims) always has great energy," redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore said. "He’s another piece of the program that kind of keeps everybody together."

