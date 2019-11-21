OU football: Grant Calcaterra announces retirement from football, plans to become firefighter

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra announced his retirement from football on social media Thursday night. Calcaterra plans to return to his home in California to become a firefighter.
To everybody who's been a part of my football journey, Thank You. Philippians 1:6 pic.twitter.com/OmOlUsLiMV— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 22, 2019
Calcaterra cited numerous concussions throughout his career as the reason why he parting ways with the sport.
"This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life," Calcaterra said. "To Sooner Nation, and everyone who's been apart of my journey, I thank you again so much for making my career to memorable. I gave everything to this team and this game."
Calcaterra is leaving Oklahoma with a degree in communication. The tight end accumulated 637 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and has had his fair share of memorable moments in Sooner lore. He caught arguably the biggest pass of the year with a one-handed touchdown pass in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game to propel the Sooners to a 39-27 win over Texas.
