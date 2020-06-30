You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Gov. Stitt says wearing masks could ensure Sooners football in fall

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown Oct. 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference Tuesday that Oklahomans wearing masks could make Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football in the fall a stronger possibility, per a report from Oklahoma Watch's Trevor Brown, who attended the meeting.

"It can take some getting used, but it is small price to pay," Stitt said. "It's that easy."

Although he urged Oklahomans to follow suit, Stitt hasn't mandated wearing a mask in public.

The OU athletics department released on Friday a list coronavirus protocols for student athletes who returned to campus for voluntary workouts July 1. Each student is given a mask. Per a report from the Norman Transcript in June, one football player has tested positive for the virus, after head coach Lincoln Riley said that "a player or two" has either tested positive or has been exposed.

OU having athletes come back in July is almost a month later than most other major programs. Many schools have had student athletes returning as early as early June.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments