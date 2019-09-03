You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, pay-per-view for Sooners vs South Dakota

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) takes on Football Championship Subdivision opponent South Dakota (0-1) Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: pay-per-view

Live stream: SoonerSportsTV

Radio: Directory

