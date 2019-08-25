You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch Sooners vs Houston

Trey Sermon

Sophomore running back Trey Sermon runs the ball in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma opens its season against Houston Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Directory

