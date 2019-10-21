You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Kansas State

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) takes on Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT in Manhattan, Kansas. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

