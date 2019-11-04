You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Iowa State

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) takes on Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Norman, Oklahoma. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

