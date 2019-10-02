You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Kansas

Charleston Rambo

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Charleston Rambo catches the ball in the game against Kansas Nov. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) takes on Kansas (2-3, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT in Lawrence, Kansas. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Lawrence, Kansas

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Directory

