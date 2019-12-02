You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Baylor, Big 12 Championship

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) takes on No. 9 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: AT&T Stadium

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

