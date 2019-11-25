You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Oklahoma State, Bedlam

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (10-1, 5-1 Big 12) takes on Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: Stillwater

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments