OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Baylor

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) takes on Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in Waco, Texas. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Place: McLane Stadium 

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

