You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball before the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (2-0) takes on UCLA (0-2) Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Pasadena, California. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: Directory

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments