You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs West Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) takes on West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT in Norman. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments