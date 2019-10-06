You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Sooners vs Texas, Red River Rivalry

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) takes on No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: Directory

