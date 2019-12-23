You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Game time, TV channel, live stream for Oklahoma vs LSU, Peach Bowl

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) takes on No. 1 LSU (13-0, 9-0 SEC) in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 28. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments