OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Texas Tech

No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) is set to take on Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas on FOX following consecutive wins against Texas and TCU.
Here are score predictions for the contest from The Daily's sports desk:
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: OU 38, Texas Tech 24
Lubbock, Texas is a scary place to play for opposing teams, regardless if it’s Halloween. The Red Raiders are currently 2-1 at home this season, with their only loss coming in a 63-56 shootout to Texas.
Against West Virginia — a team that ranks first in total defense among schools who’ve played more than one game this season — the Red Raiders posted 348 yards of offense in a 34-27 victory at home. The Sooners are 4-3 at Jones AT&T stadium since 2005, and with Texas Tech seemingly starting to reach midseason form, it’s easy to see how this game could make any OU fan nervous.
However, for Sooner fans’ sake, it’s important to remember that Oklahoma is starting to reach midseason form as well. Head coach Lincoln Riley called the Sooners’ 33-14 win over TCU last Saturday the team’s most “complete win,” and it’s difficult to prove that sentiment incorrect. An offensive showcase that featured no turnovers, a 332-yard passing performance and a 166-yard rushing attack — compiled with a defense that only surrendered two scores — is a formula that can top any team in the Big 12 conference.
For this game, I expect Oklahoma to repeat more of the same from its plan a week ago. An offensive emphasis on the ground game and a defensive emphasis on getting to the quarterback is how the Sooners escape a socially-distanced Red Raider crowd. Look for junior running back T.J. Pledger to have another 100-yard rushing game as the Sooners pull away in the fourth quarter.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: OU 42, Texas Tech 17
After dismantling TCU in Fort Worth last weekend, the Sooners are positioned for more dominance against a Texas Tech squad ranked No. 91 in the nation in total defense.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had a field day last Saturday against a top 20 passing defense, throwing for 332 yards and two scores in OU’s rout of TCU. He’s now positioned for more success against a Texas Tech pass coverage that ranks last in the Big 12 and is surrendering 337.8 passing yards per game. That should also make for another nice day for freshman receiver Marvin Mims, who tallied 132 yards and two long touchdown catches against the Horned Frogs.
On defense, the Sooners registered nine tackles for a loss and three sacks against TCU, but expectations should be tempered against a stout Texas Tech offensive line that’s given up just five sacks this season. However, the potential for Speed D to pick up two takeaways certainly exists as the Red Raiders come in at No. 62 in the country in turnover margin.
A trip to Lubbock on Halloween definitely carries a spooky aura, but I’ll take the Sooners to come out on top in what has been either a shootout or a blowout in recent history.
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: OU 42, Texas Tech 21
As pointed out above, Texas Tech’s passing defense woes should make for a good connection between Spencer Rattler and his most dangerous offensive asset, true freshman receiver Marvin Mims. With Mims coming off of a 132-yard, two-touchdown game against TCU, Rattler should make good use of OU’s newest receiving star. It’ll most likely be another 100-yard game for Mims.
The Sooners are also coming off a dominant defensive performance against TCU as well. Highlighted by OU’s defensive line (which has been the team’s bright spot, even without Jalen Redmond and Ronnie Perkins), the Sooners allowed only 14 points, forced four punts and surrendered only 171 total yards of offense.
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman entered the season as the starter, but junior Henry Colombi has shown signs of greatness throughout the season after making an appearance against Kansas State on Oct. 3. He got the start against West Virginia, where he threw for 169 yards and a touchdown against a dominant Mountaineer defense, while also tallying a score on the ground as well.
OU’s biggest weakness is the secondary, but I’d say a confidence-boost of a win against TCU last week will help out Saturday.
