OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at TCU

With the Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) heading to Fort Worth for a match against TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC, here are score predictions from The Daily’s sports desk:
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: OU 48, TCU 28
In a Wednesday press conference, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he watches film of TCU to see what they’re doing defensively. The Sooners have respect for the Horned Frogs’ defense, which sits at No. 26 in the country in total defense.
But despite the defensive woes they’ve had in its first four games, the Sooners are No. 20 in that category, second in the Big 12 to Oklahoma State (No. 6). Coming off the bye week and preparing for a game in Fort Worth after starting the season 2-2, the Sooners are going to be fresh.
I’m expecting an improved OU defense this Saturday, but it’ll have to close out games in the second half to beat a TCU team that’s No. 38 in rushing offense. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 37-30 upset win over the Sooners, is an example of how a lack of rushing defense can squander OU’s late-game leads.
If they can contain TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who’s very good on his feet, and running backs Kendre Miller and Darwin Barlow, the Sooners will get a comfortable win. If quarterback Spencer Rattler, H-back Austin Stogner and wide receiver Drake Stoops (who has made a name for himself this season) are connecting Saturday, OU should come out on top.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: OU 28, TCU 14
Oklahoma rediscovered its rushing attack against Texas, and now two weeks later it’ll be paramount to a victory in Fort Worth. The Sooners face a TCU defense that resides outside the nation’s top 50 against the run, while OU’s No. 12 ranked run defense will look to quell a Horned Frog offense that has run for 171.1 yards per game.
The turnover battle will also be a big storyline in this one. OU hasn’t garnered more takeaways than its opponent in any game this season. After three turnovers nearly cost the Sooners against TCU in Norman last season, OU would probably like to avoid any more late game pressure, lest it lead to another fourth quarter collapse.
Rattler will be challenged by the No. 16 ranked passing defense in the country, so expect a heavy dose of junior running back T.J. Pledger, and if senior rusher Rhamondre Stevenson plays he could provide a boost as well.
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: OU 41, TCU 31
Lincoln Riley said the Sooners’ bye week “came at a good time” during his Zoom conference on Tuesday, which is likely what any head coach would say after their team plays a game lasting over four hours. A week off may be exactly what Oklahoma needed to avoid its worst conference start since 1997.
It also helps that the Horned Frogs has the second-lowest scoring offense in the Big 12 and is allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the conference. A healthy, rest-wested Oklahoma should be able to take advantage of TCU’s shortcomings this season, but it won’t be easy. Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, six of TCU’s nine matchups with OU have been decided by less than a touchdown.
Head coach Gary Patterson and quarterback Max Duggan will give the Sooners everything they have on Saturday, but I predict the talent gap in OU’s favor will be too much to overcome. I’d look for Oklahoma’s rushing attack to go for over 200 yards as the Sooners win.
