OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Iowa State

No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) takes on Iowa State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) in Ames Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Here's how The Daily's sports desk thinks the game will go:
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: Sooners 35, Iowa State 28
The last time the Sooners lost back-to-back games was during the 1999 season, Bob Stoops’ first year as OU’s head coach. Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are in danger of breaking the streak on Saturday.
The Cyclones (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off of a win against TCU, and quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end, and Norman-native, Charlie Kolar have been two returning players that have given OU problems in the past.
But despite what we saw in their upset loss to Kansas State, if somewhat healthy, the Sooners should be able to get a bounceback victory on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns against K-State, but three costly interceptions plagued the Sooners. OU’s defense had a complete second-half meltdown that saw missed tackles and blown coverages, despite second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch having multiple veterans on his squad.
Riley said this week that all these things are fixable. Rattler needs to get more comfortable in conference play and the Sooner defense needs to keep its intensity for all four quarters.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: Sooners 45, Cyclones 38
Saturday marks the second time in as many seasons that OU will face Iowa State after a crushing defeat by Kansas State. After its 38-35 upset loss to the Wildcats last weekend, Oklahoma is in desperate need of a conference win. Victory won’t come easily in Ames, but it’s necessary if the Sooners hope to revive their Big 12 Championship aspirations.
Iowa State has presented problems for OU in the past, beating the Sooners in Norman in 2017 and climbing all the way back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit in a 2019 loss. Regardless of the past, expect Oklahoma to flip the script with a seven-point win Saturday.
A large portion of the outcome will lie within redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler’s response. Other OU quarterbacks have set the example for rebounding after a tough game. Baker Mayfield threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, leading OU to a win over Texas after its loss to Iowa State in 2017. Kyler Murray tore up TCU for four touchdowns after Oklahoma dropped the Red River Rivalry to Texas in 2018. Jalen Hurts produced five total touchdowns for the Sooners against Iowa State in 2019 after losing to K-State. Whether or not Rattler can respond the same way remains to be seen.
On defense, the second half effort must improve if OU hopes to leave Jack Trice Stadium with a victory. Speed D played arguably the best portion of the Grinch era in the first half against K-State last weekend, and played arguably the worst half in the Grinch era within the following 30 minutes of clock. The Jekyll and Hyde defensive play must cease if the Sooners hope to right the ship on an already confusing 2020 season amid COVID-19.
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: Sooners 41, Cyclones 31
Oklahoma hasn’t lost in Ames, Iowa, since 1960 when Bud Wilkinson was entering his 14th season as head coach for the Sooners. Though Oklahoma didn’t look great down the stretch of its 38-35 loss to Kansas State last weekend, it’s going to take a lot for ISU head coach Matt Campbell and company to snap the Sooners’ winning streak at Jack Trice Stadium.
To keep their College Football Playoff and Big 12 Championship hopes alive, the unit that must improve immensely for the Sooners on Saturday is their offensive line. Through two games, Oklahoma is ranked No. 50 nationally in rushing yards per game. The Sooners have also surrendered seven sacks in that span — which is the same amount Iowa State recorded last week in its win over TCU. I’d look for head coach Lincoln Riley to emphasize OU’s rushing attack against the Cyclones.
Defensively, Oklahoma will undoubtedly need to force a turnover or two on Saturday to avoid back-to-back upset losses. So far this season, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy hasn’t looked like the same quarterback who tossed five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards against the Sooners in 2019, but he still could have another field day against OU if turnovers go unforced. I predict Alex Grinch will draw up plenty of blitz packages on Saturday in an attempt to keep Purdy uncomfortable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.