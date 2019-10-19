OU football: Game predictions for Sooners against West Virginia

After picking up a win over No. 15 Texas, the fifth-ranked Sooners are returning to Norman to take on West Virginia.
Here are the predictions from The Daily's sports desk:
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 52, West Virginia 14
Coming off its biggest win of the season against Texas, Oklahoma should have no problem with the Mountaineers. Jalen Hurts should have a field day against West Virginia and, if former OU quarterback Austin Kendall is out, the Sooner defense should have another solid performance for a second consecutive week.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 48, West Virginia 17
The No. 5 Sooners still have a head full of steam after their 34-27 win over the Longhorns, and it doesn't look like they'll slow down against West Virginia. To make matters worse for the Mountaineers, Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall is deemed "questionable" by head coach Neal Brown.
This isn't good for the Mountaineers, who are about to face a Sooner defense that just tallied nine sacks on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. I'll take the Sooners in a rout.
Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: OU 52, West Virginia 24
There's a good chance Oklahoma is going to start out a tad flat after the emotional win over Texas last week, but they'll quickly piece everything together and win big.
The offense will return to form against a mediocre Mountaineer defense, and the Sooner defense will continue to show signs of greatness. West Virginia has struggled on offense, and starting quarterback Austin Kendall may not even play due to injury. Expect another Sooner blowout in Norman.
