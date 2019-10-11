OU football: Game predictions for Sooners against Texas

The No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are looking to take the Golden Hat back to Norman with a win over No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12).
Here are the predictions from The Daily's sports desk.
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 48, Texas 38
If Oklahoma can effectively run the ball, it should have no problem putting up points against The Longhorns. With Jalen Hurts, Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Sooners have to get the run game going early and often. On the other side of the ball, if guys on the defensive line like Ronnie Perkins and Neville Gallimore can get pressure on Sam Ehlinger, OU should be able to slow Texas down. I’ll take the Sooners in a close one.
Vic Reynolds, sports reporter: OU 42, Texas 38
Lincoln Riley has proved that he has no problem putting up points against anyone, so that shouldn’t be a problem for the Sooners. The key to winning will he containing the Longhorn offense.
The Red River Rivalry will be the first real test for new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and I think he’ll have his team motivated as ever to make a statement to the rest of the college football world. The Sooners won’t completely shut down Texas, but they’ll get key stops and at least one takeaway to swing the game
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 35, Texas 31
It's hard to say why, but the Sooners just haven't played very well in the Cotton Bowl the past few years. They're 2-2 since Riley showed up as offensive coordinator in 2015. Two turnovers from Kyler Murray in 2018 doomed the Sooners of any chance, so much so that dropping 21 points in the fourth quarter still had them come up a field goal short.
But Riley won't let it happen this year. Even with an offensive line that plays with a new starting lineup every week, Hurts and Sermon will march up the field. The offensive line just has to play physical and avoid holding penalties, something that's cost the Sooners plenty of yards this season.
As for Oklahoma's defense, Grinch needs to get Perkins and Gallimore in a position to pressure Ehlinger, who looked like a Heisman contender in the Red River Showdown last season. I'll take the Sooners in a thriller.
