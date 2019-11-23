OU football: Game predictions for Sooners against TCU

The No. 9 Sooners (9-1, 5-1 Big 12) are looking to win their third-straight game Saturday against TCU.
Here are the predictions from The Daily's sports desk:
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 42, TCU 21
After its thrilling comeback win against Baylor, Oklahoma should expect another win this week. The Sooners looked like one of the best teams in the country in the second half against the Bears, with Jalen Hurts leading the way. I expect Hurts to have another big day, and if CeeDee Lamb returns, Oklahoma's offense should roll the Horned Frogs. Alex Grinch's defense should also have a big day against a struggling TCU offense.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 48, TCU 21
With a run-heavy offense in TCU, the Sooner defense — which ranks 47th in defending the run — will have their hands full with dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan. But I expect the Sooners' momentum to carry over after their second-half performance in Waco last week, where they held then-No. 13 Baylor scoreless in a 34-31 comeback win.
TCU is known for being one of the better defenses in the conference, especially with its No. 22-ranked rushing defense in the country. But I think Hurts and the offense won't have any issues. I even expect redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks to have a good game as well. I'll take the Sooners in an easy home win before their biggest test: Bedlam in Stillwater the following week.
Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: OU 48, TCU 17
The Sooners' second half against Baylor was probably the best football they've played all year. If they can recreate that, they should have no problem against TCU on Saturday.
It took three overtimes for Baylor to take down the Horned Frogs, which shows they can be trouble for higher-ranked teams, and the Sooners shouldn't take them lightly. But TCU has been inconsistent for much of the year, which is reflected by its .500 record. The momentum and talent discrepancy point to a blowout Oklahoma win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.