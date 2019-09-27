OU football: Game predictions for Oklahoma vs Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) hopes to start off Big 12 play with a win over Texas Tech (2-1) Saturday in Norman.
Here’s how we’re predicting the game:
George Stoia, sports editor: OU 52, Texas Tech 24
Oklahoma should have no problem against the Red Raiders, especially with starting quarterback Alan Bowman not playing due to injury.
Texas Tech has looked good defensively, currently ranking 32nd in total defense. But the Red Raiders also haven’t played the most dynamic teams, beating Montana State and UTEP, while losing to Arizona on the road. But Oklahoma should have no problem moving the ball with Jalen Hurts leading the way.
Defensively, this shouldn’t turn into a shootout like in years past. Texas Tech isn’t what it was under Kliff Kingsbury, and with Bowman out, Jett Duffey has a tall task ahead of him.
Caleb McCourry, assistant sports editor: OU 49, Texas Tech 24
Sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman being out for Saturday's game with a shoulder injury is a tough loss for the Red Raider offense. But junior quarterback Jett Duffey is still capable of putting up big numbers. He racked up three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — after Bowman left OU's 51-46 win over Tech in 2018, to keep the game close.
The Oklahoma offense most likely won’t roll like clockwork as it has in its last three games, with the game being the conference-play opener and the Tech defense being ranked No. 32 in total defense through three games.
Vic Reynolds, senior sports reporter: OU 45, Texas Tech 17
With the injury of Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman, the Red Raider offense will be less formidable than usual.
The Red Raider secondary is the strong point of the defense, as it has only allowed 133 passing yards per game through three games, including two interceptions against Arizona’s Khalil Tate. But the Sooner passing attack is far more dangerous than anything Texas Tech has faced yet, and it’s unlikely that Oklahoma will struggle to run the ball, either.
With a steady running attack from quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ trio of running backs, the Sooners will dominate time of possession and, without Bowman, Texas Tech will struggle offensively.
