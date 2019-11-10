OU football: Game grades for the Sooners win over Iowa State

The Sooners narrowly avoided a second straight upset against Iowa State on Saturday night.
Oklahoma was able to escape with the 42-41 win despite leading 35-14 going into the first half. Oklahoma hasn’t lost after holding a lead like this at halftime since 1937.
The Cyclones gave Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley all he could handle and were a play away from stealing their second straight win in Norman.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in Week 10:
Offense: C+
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the first half with five touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground. Two of those passes went to junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb who finished with 167 yards receiving in one of the most impressive games he’s played at OU.
Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks carried the ball 15 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. Hurts was the Sooners second leading rusher with 22 carries for 85 yards.
The Sooners averaged 5.5 yards per carry against the Cyclones and finished with 273 yards passing for 10.5 yards per attempt and just one interception. But stats don’t tell the entire story of how this game went for the crimson and cream.
The offense simply struggled in important moments on Saturday. Late in the game with the Sooners trying to put Iowa State away, Hurts scrambled from pressure and threw a late pass into coverage that was intercepted, giving the Cyclones the ball and great field position.
Time and time again, Hurts and the offense were unable to move the chains and give their already struggling defense a break.
Defense: D+
Iowa State’s offense averaged 6.9 yards per play and had 477 yards of total offense against an Oklahoma defense that had its worst game of the season so far.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 282 yards while completing 19 of his 30 attempts including five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Oklahoma was unable to consistently get pressure on Purdy who eventually took advantage in the second half.
The Cyclones rushing attack was led by freshman running back Breece Hall who had 120 yards on 18 carries.Sophomore linebacker DaShaun White led the Sooners with a career-high nine tackles and one quarterback hurry. Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins had five tackles and a tackle for loss.
The play of the game came on a two point conversion attempt by Iowa State to take the lead with under a minute left to play. Senior defensive back Parnell Motley intercepted Purdy’s pass, securing the victory and saving the Sooners’ season.
The Sooners finished without a sack and without a turnover and gave up 27 second half points, all things they need to improve on if they’re going to defend the Big 12 Championship.
Special Teams: A
Redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundschau had more action than he may have been expecting against Iowa State. The punter had four punts, one of which was downed inside the 20. Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic didn’t attempt a field goal but was a perfect six-for-six on PATs.
Lamb returned three punts for 28 yards and junior defensive back Tre Brown had five kickoff returns for 93 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.