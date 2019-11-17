OU football: Game grades for the Sooners' 34-31 win over Baylor

In a wild comeback Saturday night, the No. 10 Sooners defeated No. 13 Baylor in Waco, 34-31.
Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) found itself down as many as 25 points, but a second-half surge helped lift the Sooners to their biggest win of the season so far. The comeback was the largest in school history and marked the 19th straight win for the Sooners in November, dating back to a 2014 loss to Baylor.
The news that junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would miss the game due to an undisclosed injury was a huge blow to a Sooner offense that had seemed to regress after a strong start to the season.
The game was important in deciding the Big 12 Championship, and with the Sooner win, it’s likely there will be a rematch of Saturday’s contest in December.
Here’s how we graded the Sooners in Week 11:
Offense: C+
Oklahoma’s offense had one of the slower first halves they've played in several years. The Sooners headed to the locker room having put up just 10 points and 156 total yards, as well as three costly turnovers.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled early with three turnovers, including two fumbles, an interception and another fumble that the Sooners were fortunate to recover. The Sooners finished with two lost fumbles and one interception. The second half became a different story for the Sooners, and Oklahoma dominated the time of possession battle, 41:11 to 18:49.
Hurts finished with 297 yards while completing 30 of 42 passes and four touchdowns. The Alabama transfer threw 217 of those yards in the second half and added 114 yards rushing on 27 carries. The running game was a huge part of why the Sooners were so dominant in the second half.
Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards, and junior Rhamondre Stevenson had six carries for 23 yards.
In Lamb’s absence, redshirt senior Lee Morris had a big game and led Oklahoma with seven catches for 86 yards. Freshman tight end Austin Stogner’s only two catches on the night were for touchdowns of 5 and 3 yards, respectively.
The Sooners ran 95 plays in McLane Stadium, the most they've run in any game this season. Oklahoma took long drives in the second half that wore out Baylor’s defense and eventually gave them a chance to come back.
Defense: B
Going into the break, the Sooners had allowed 238 yards of offense and 31 points while forcing no turnovers. The Bears were earning 6.6 yards per carry and were able to give junior quarterback Charlie Brewer as much time as he needed aside from one sack.
The adjustments made at halftime proved to be the difference-maker for Oklahoma’s defense. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s squad began to show flashes of the team they were at the beginning of the season.
Baylor had just four plays on offense in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth quarter, compared to the Sooners' 31 and 27, respectively. The Bears were successful on just one third down in the second half after converting on three of five attempts in the first half.
Senior defensive back Parnell Motley helped move Oklahoma out of its turnover drought with a strip that was recovered by the Sooners in the third quarter.
Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray led the team with eight tackles and two tackles for loss. The game was sealed with an interception by redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto.
The Sooners held Baylor to 69 total yards of offense in the second half and five minutes of possession.
Special teams: A+
Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic was called on twice to kick important field goals, one on the Sooners’ first possession of the game and one on nearly their last. The Ohio native knocked them both down from a distance of 39 yards and 31 yards, respectively.
Junior defensive back Tre Brown had a solid game returning kicks. One kickoff return almost went the distance, but it was called back due to a holding. He finished with four returns for 77 yards.
Redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundschau had one punt for 46 yards.
